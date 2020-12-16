Here’s your new favorite French toast

Looking for a terrific Christmas morning breakfast treat? This is it.

Meet your new favorite French toast — Hash Brown Toast. That’s right. Turn your frozen hash brown patties into sweet, cinnamon sugar bites with fresh fruits and nut butter.

Cinnamon Sugar Hash Brown Patties are spread with assorted nut butter and topped with fresh seasonal fruit.

Only takes about 20 minutes to create.

***

Ingredients …

8 each Frozen Hash Brown Patty

¼ cup Granulated Sugar

2 tablespoons Ground Cinnamon

10 tablespoons Sunflower, Almond, or Peanut Butter

½ cup Blueberries

1 each Green Apple, sliced thin

1 cup Strawberries, sliced thin

***

Directions …

Preheat the oven to 450 °F

Arrange the hash brown patties on a baking sheet and bake them until crispy about 15-20 minutes.

In a bowl combine the sugar and cinnamon. Mix well. Sprinkle both sides of the hash brown patties with some of the cinnamon sugar.

Arrange the hash brown toasts on a serving plate and spread each one with 1-1/2 tablespoons of your choice of toasted nut butter.

Top each one with assorted fresh fruit and enjoy.

