A chowder that will warm the soul

There is a Christmas song with the lyrics, “Baby it’s cold outside …” That means it’s time for hot and hearty soup.
Here’s a recipe for a chowder that will fit the bill. Specifically, a warm, soul-soothing bowl full of potatoes, corn, and green chilies in a creamy broth.
From start to finish, it’ll take just 35 minutes.
Ingredients …
1 tablespoon Olive Oil
1 cup Yellow Onions, diced ¼” inch
½ cup Red Bell Pepper, diced ¼ inch
1 cup Frozen yellow corn kernels
2 tablespoons Fresh Garlic, chopped
¾ cup Diced Roasted Green Chilies
1-1/2 pounds White potatoes, diced 1” inch thick
5 cups Chicken Stock
¼ cup All-Purpose Flour
1 cups Half and Half
2 teaspoons Ground Cumin
1 tablespoon Kosher Salt
2 teaspoons Freshly Ground Black Pepper
Directions …
Turn the multicooker to sauté mode, add the olive oil and sauté the onions and peppers for 2-3 minutes until the onions are soft and translucent. Add the garlic and continue to cook for 1-2 minutes. Turn off sauté mode.
Add the green chilies, corn, potatoes, and chicken stock. Place the lid on the multicooker and set to manual, high pressure. Adjust the timer for 6 minutes. When the time goes off, allow for a natural release of steam for 3 minutes before manually releasing the rest of the steam. Carefully remove the lid.
Stir the flour into the half and half to make a slurry and stir into the soup. Add the ground cumin, then adjust the seasoning with the salt and pepper. Turn the multicooker back to sauté and stir for 3-5 minutes until the soup is thick and creamy.
