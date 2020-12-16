Downtown area named after McDuffie family

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council has officially given a name the project that sits behind businesses on Railroad, Gill, Main and Roper streets.

Mayor Jim Willis asked the council to name the area “McDuffie Square” in honor of the McDuffie family.

The council voted unanimously to move forward with naming the area after the family.

Look for more stories on Tuesday night’s council meeting in the e-edition of The Exchange on Thursday and online on Wednesday.

Look for more stories on Tuesday night’s council meeting online Wednesday.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe