BOE re-elects chair and vice-chair

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education welcomed two new board members on Monday as four were sworn in.

Newly-elected members Gary Mauk and Tony Spaulding were sworn in before Monday night’s monthly meeting along with re-elected members Rick Singletary and Carolyn Banks.

It was during the attorney reports that the board nominated a chair and vice-chair.

Herman Tyson cast the unanimous nomination for Singletary to be chair for the second year in a row. Singletary has been on the board since 2016 and served as vice-chair in 2018.

“Again we say thank you,” Singletary said. “Just as chair I would like to say thank you so much. I appreciate it and I don’t take it lightly … to our staff, to our students, to our parents, to our community we truly are committed to the betterment of Scotland County Schools.”

Boardmember Summer Woodside nominated Banks, who has served as vice-chair for the past year. No other nominations were made and the vote was unanimous.

“I would just like to say that I appreciate the support of the board,” Banks said. “I do intend to serve the students of Scotland County 100%, making sure all our student’s needs are met. That is my goal and that is my mission in life. So once again I would like to say thank you for your support to the community as well as for my re-election. I am a hard worker and I believe in a team.”

Banks has also served on the board since 2016.

