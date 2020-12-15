“There isn’t enough darkness in all the world to put out the light of one small candle. With these candles, we are hoping to send the message that we are all in this together and we are here for each other.” — Frances Willis

LAURINBURG — A neighborhood in Laurinburg is working together to light up the night on Saturday.

“We are placing luminaries along the streets,” said Frances Willis. “We have worked with our neighbors to prepare the luminaries so they will be ready.”

Willis said she always thought this would be a nice thing to do.

“In light of the coronavirus, this is a way for us to bring joy to not only our neighbors but all of our friends, families and fellow community members,” she said Tuesday.

“We thought it would also be a good activity for our neighbors with families to do as a way to spend time together,” continued Willis. “The luminaries are very simple to put together and anyone of just about any age can do it.”

According to Willis, she is also looking at this as a way to reconnect with her Roland Covington neighbors and meet neighbors she may not have previously known.

“This is an older neighborhood,” said Willis. “Most of the families who live here built their homes. We have been here for over 20 years. We don’t know all of our neighbors and this was a good way to reach out to them.

“Many times we all find ourselves caught up in the day to day,” added Willis. “We go to work, come home, lock ourselves in and don’t worry ourselves with what is going on outside unless it is something bothering us. We all need to start loving our neighbors and familiarizing ourselves with those around us.”

As Willis continued, she stated she knows these are tying times and precautions should be taken to keep everyone safe, but she believes there are ways to stay safe and care for others from a distance.

“There isn’t enough darkness in all the world to put out the light of one small candle,” said Willis. “With these candles, we are hoping to send the message that we are all in this together and we are here for each other.”

The route to take to see all the luminaries is to turn onto Everett Street off of Church Street, take a right onto Prince Street, left on to Richmond, another left on to Vance and then circle around via Everett Street to exit.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.