Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Alpha Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons forced entry into the vehicle causing $600 in damages. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into their unsecured vehicle and stole a wallet.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that while at Lowe’s, a magnetic sign valued at $90 was stolen off their vehicle.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Planet Fitness reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had caused $100 damage to the door sensor and door jam.