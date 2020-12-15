Grading scale for final exams won’t be changed by BOE

LAURINBURG — The school system has begun end-of-grade testing and, during Monday night’s meeting, the Board of Education was given an overview of how the grading scale will be given.

The board, however, got onto the topic of changing the grading scale after Boardmember Summer Woodside brought up what schools in Durham will be doing.

“These test scores count for 20% of their grade, which goes on their final transcript,” Woodside said. “It impacts their GPA, which then impacts greater, broader decisions. I saw where Durham Public Schools has completely changed their grading scales for EOGs and CTEs to a grading scale of 90 to 100, so the child will not make less than a 90.”

Woodside added that, when the board thinks of students who are competing for broader opportunities outside of high school, they need to think about how it will impact the students.

“It says, ‘the State Board of Ed has given our board the authority to weigh our final exam scores differently due to this pandemic and we wanted to send a message to our families that we hear their concern,’ it’s a long statement,” Woodside said. “I’m just wondering if they’ve set this precedent if other districts will start following that same suit.”

Woodside continued to say that by doing this, the board isn’t penalizing their students for being in a pandemic. Board Chair Rick Singletary stated that he had a completely different interpretation of the statement but asked for the Executive Cabinet to go back and look at it more in-depth.

“If this whole ‘you can’t make less than a 90’ is something you’re going to consider, what makes a child prepared?” asked Boardmember Raymond Hyatt. “If they know they’re going to get a 90, I’m gonna go home and tell my kid to stop studying … my concern is what kind of signal are those kids that are sitting at home tonight.”

Hyatt continued by saying that principals and teachers have worked tirelessly and he’s heard numerous times that parents cannot get their children to get online to do their work.

“I had a teacher who was talking with an AIG-identified student and that child was not doing jack this year,” Hyatt said. “The mother wanted the teacher to talk to the child because the child told his mother ‘Mom, it doesn’t matter. The kids that I was in class with last year didn’t do anything and they’re still in the same grade I’m in. So why do I have to do a thing?’

“We’re pushing these people to work their tails off,” Hyatt said. “But what’s it’s going to matter; it doesn’t look good on paper so we’re going to move you all along? Where’s the motivation to motivate children to do something.“

Hyatt did say he could agree to having a cushion to help students, but not a safety net that would just let students be passed through.

“We’re in a trying situation right now,” Hyatt said. “But still we’ve got a responsibility, I’ve got a responsibility as an individual, as a professional, as a parent. Part of teaching students to be college or career ready is teaching them you have to work, we can’t give you everything.”

Hyatt motioned to keep the grading scale as it is for the final testing. The motion was approved 6-1 with Woodside casting the lone opposing vote.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.