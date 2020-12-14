Saturday morning fire claims family home

LAURINBURG — An early morning fire claimed the home of a Scotland County family Saturday morning.

“Stewartsville Fire department and Laurinburg Fire Department responded to the fire on the corner of Old Johns Road and Henry Malloy Road,” said Richard Bobbitt, a lieutenant for the city of Laurinburg Fire Department. “It was Stewartsville’s call but we were the assisting station.”

According to Bobbitt, the fire started in the kitchen.

“There were no injuries,” said Bobbitt, “however, there were occupants in the home at the time of the fire.”

Red Cross is assisting the homeowners and representatives stated there are three adults and one child who have been displaced due to the blaze.

“We are still assisting them,” said Barbara Hall with Red Cross. “We are limited on what we can do, however, we will assist them in whatever way we can.”

A representative of Stewartsville Fire Department was unavailable at the time of the story. Also, the homeowners were not available for comment.

