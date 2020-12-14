Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Purcell Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole a microwave valued at $100.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen their debit card and spent $1,132.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Henry Wright, 38, of Wagram was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct. He was given a $1,000 secured bond.

LAURINBURG — Rondrell Leach, 29, of Rowland was arrested Sunday for felony possession of cocaine. He was given a $2,000 secured bond.

LAURINBURG — David Barfield, 38, of Laurel Hill was arrested for assault on a female and larceny. He wasn’t given a bond.