A BUSY DOWNTOWN

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Santa’s helper showed off some dance moves while residents passed by. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Dabriel McRae posed for a picture with his daughter, Zola, 9 months, with Santa and his helper elf. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Leashia Frink stopped to let King Frink, 4, and Layla Frink, 9, have a chat with Santa while strolling the streets during Friday night’s event. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange The Grinch was also strolling the streets giving residents a chance for a photo opportunity. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Laura Fedak was accompanied by Doug Humble while she checked out the shops with her furry friend Oakley.

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was filled with social-distancing visitors on Friday evening as shops on Main Street opened their doors for a “Shop and Sip” event.

Many of the stores offered hors d’oeuvres and beverages for those checking out their products. And many of those also had the opportunity to see and chat with Santa.

“We just had to stop and talk with Santa when we saw him,” said Leashia Frink of Laurinburg, “The kids love him and the elf that is walking around.”

Dabriel McRae was also among those taking advantage of the photo opportunities with his daughter Zola.

“She is 9 months old,” said McRae. “This is her first Christmas. Not only were we able to have a photo with the elf, but Santa happened to be passing by as well.”

The event started at 5 p.m. and lasted until 8 p.m. The majority of the crowd had dissipated by a little after 7 p.m. with a few families lingering and taking in the sites of the lit up downtown.

“It has been a lot of fun with the kids and seeing all the characters,” said Frink. “King was really excited to see Santa and to have his picture taken.”

Also during Friday night’s Sip and Shop, residents were given passports as they entered the shops to be signed by store personnel. After visiting each stop the passports were turned in for residents to be entered into a drawing for Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce gift cards.

Winners for the gift cards have not yet been announced.

The event was put together by the store owners on Main Street and this year marked the first time an event such as this was held.

