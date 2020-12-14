Optimist Club sells out for record year

LAURINBURG — For 57 years, the Optimist Club of Laurinburg has been selling fresh Frazier Firs to the community. But this year was a record sale.

The lot had gotten 575 trees this year and, by Saturday, every one sold along with the Christmas wreaths that were made from 60 “unsalable” trees.

“We had a very, very good year,” said Steve Cole. “It was one of our most successful … this was the most amount of trees that we’ve sold according to my records and the earliest we sold out. We might have had some good sales in the early 2000s but I think this beat them.”

Cole added the entire event wouldn’t have been possible without volunteers coming out and helping from the St. Andrews baseball team helping set up the team to the club members managing the lot.

“Thank you to everyone who helped this year,” Cole said. “And thank you to every single person who came out and bought a tree. Every single penny that we raised will go back into our youth programs and this has been one of our most successful fundraisers.”

The money goes to helping the baseball and softball programs, oratorical contests and junior golf so that no child participating has to pay for anything.

“I think this year with COVID-19 people just wanted some sense of normal,” Cole said. “So I think that’s what led to us having such a great year, along with the fact we had some really good trees this year. There has been a shortage of trees the past few years because when the recession hit they stopped planting trees … I had called before we got ours in to see if they had any extra because I had a feeling it was going to be a big year and they were already sold out.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.