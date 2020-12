The Robesonian

Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson, fourth from left, receives a card Thursday from R.B. Dean-Townsend Elementary Assistant Principal Demetrice McMillan after the department donated 21 new coats to the school, while other school staff and police officers stand with them. The department has 20 gently used adult coats to be distributed. Local shelters in need of coats can call the department at 910-844-5667.