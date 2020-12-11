Entries in ‘Great Christmas Lights Contest’ are on display

LAURINBURG — More than two dozen Scotland County residents are shining brightly in the Christmas season sky, each one entered in the “Great Christmas Light Contest” being held by The Laurinburg Exchange, ‘Tis the Season and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We are overwhelmed with the results and am excited to see Scotland County ‘lit up’ this holiday season,” said Brian Bloom, publisher of The Exchange. “More than 30 residents entered but even more have reached out, excited to see the results of their efforts.

“It’s our hope these displays help us enjoy this season during this extraordinarily difficult year,” he added. “We urge you all to get out, stay safe, and tour Scotland County and take in these extraordinary light displays.”

Those who would like to make the journey to see each of these entries can do so by following the maps, which can also be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page where a link to the map and addresses is listed.

“We are excited to get to see all the decorations this holiday season and want to thank our partners — The Laurinburg Exchange, Tis the Season and the Scotland County community — for participating in such a wonderful program,” said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber. “This is a great addition to the Christmas experience here in the Scotland County area.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.