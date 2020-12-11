County board fills committee seats

LAURINBURG — With Bob Davis no longer on the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, the board was left with open seats on a few of its committees.

“Darrell ‘BJ’ Gibson took Bob’s place on the Capital, Liaison, Board of Health, Board of Equalization and Review, Fire Commission and the Regional Land Use Commission,” said Kevin Patterson, Scotland County manager.

According to Patterson, the Capital Committee is made up of Tim Ivey, Betty Gholston and now Gibson.

The board also appointed former County Commissioner Guy McCook to the Airport Commission on Monday.

“I’ve certainly been interested in economic development for a very long time,” said McCook. “Even back to when I was a commissioner and a part of economic development, I was instrumental in helping with economic growth.

“I feel like the airport is another vehicle to help drive our economy in the right direction,” added McCook. “A lot has been done at the airport, but there is still more that we can do. We hope to use the airport to bring in more industrial jobs and a fresh pair of eyes could help continue the growth.”

Patterson stated the position McCook has been appointed to is a new position created for Scotland County membership on the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission.

