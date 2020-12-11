Credit card fraud

LAURINBURG — A 65-year-old woman reported to police Thursday that she allowed a relative to use her financial card to make bill payments, but had not returned the card. Advised further that her bank statement shows multiple unauthorized purchases totaling $277 at multiple locations within Laurinburg. The investigation is ongoing.

Obtaining property by false pretense

LAURINBURG — Officers spoke with the reporting person of Sandhills Motor Sports who advised while checking the banking records, found charges which were not authorized. Advised that it appears that unknown persons used the bank account to make unauthorized purchases from Florence, S.C., totaling $1,437. The investigation is ongoing.

Larceny of motor vehicle

LAURINBURG — A 34-year-old female reported to police on Thursday that she had parked her vehicle at McDuffie Village Apartments and was secured on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, she observed that her vehicle was gone. The vehicle is described as a 2001 Honda Accord, black in color with NC registration VS67659.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Officers spoke with a 79-year-old male Thursday who advised that, while in Walmart, unknown persons scratched his white 2019 Kia Optima, which was parked in the parking lot. Damage was estimated at $100.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Rasheem Crumpton, 25, of 711 Nichols St. was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing on Thursday evening. Crumpton had been previously banned from Walmart and was located at the front entrance. Crumpton was placed in Scotland County Detention Center with a $300 secured bond.

LAURINBURG — David Jarel Baker, 31, of 208 Baker Drive in Greensboro, was arrested when officers responded to Taco Bell and found Baker, who was wanted out of Greensboro. Baker was arrested and transported to the Scotland County Detention and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.