Man sought for the murder of his brother

LAURINBURG —Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who they say shot and killed his brother in the early morning hours of Thursday on Lee’s Mill Road.

According to Capt. Kevin Cribb, deputies were called to a residence at about 1:17 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene, 51-year-old Frankie Davenport was found deceased in the living room of the residence.

“The home is that of a family member of Davenport,” a press release stated. “Scotland County Sheriff’s Office detectives did process the home and area as a death investigation.”

Cribb said that, after speaking with witnesses and others, it was determined that Davenport was shot by his brother, Jimmy, who fled the scene.

The firearm — a .32-caliber, black revolver handgun — was recovered at another location by Sheriff’s Office detectives.

“Jimmy Davenport has been charged with the first-degree murder of his brother,” Cribb said. “Jimmy Davenport also has been charged with six other felonies that stem from the murder of his brother.”

Cribb added that Jimmy Davenport’s location isn’t known, but that he frequents the Maxton area, Rowland area and the Laurinburg area.

“He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted,” Cribb said. “If he is seen or you know where he is at this time, please call 911.”

Anyone with information concerning the incident can call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385. All information will be kept anonymous.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]