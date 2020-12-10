Early morning shooting leaves one man dead

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting shortly after midnight Thursday as a homicide, and they have a suspect.

According to Sheriff’s Office personnel, deputies were called to 17001 Lee’s Mill Road at about 1:17 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene, 51-year-old Frankie Davenport was found deceased in the living room of the residence.

“The home is that of a family member of Davenport,” a press release stated. “Scotland County Sheriff’s Office detectives did process the home and area as a death investigation.”

In press release also stated that the initial investigation showed that Davenport was shot by an unknown assailant with a .32-caliber, black revolver handgun.

The statement did not include where Davenport was struck.

“The suspect fled the home,” a statement said. “Witnesses and others involved did identify the shooter by his name. The firearm was recovered at another location by Sheriff Office employees. Sheriff Office detectives are attempting to locate the known male for questioning regarding the death of Davenport at this time.”

Anyone with information concerning the incident can call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385. All information will be kept anonymous.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]