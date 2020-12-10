TRAINING BY FIRE

LAUREL HILL — Training on a live fire on a structure has always been a valuable tool for fire departments. On Saturday, the Laurel Hill Fire Department got that opportunity.

“We held a control burn,” said Capt. William Skipper of the Laurel Hill Fire Department. “The home we burned was on Snead Grove Road.”

According to Skipper, while Laurel Hill was the only fire department participating in the training exercise, others were involved.

“Station No. 3 was the only department that participated in the actual training burn, but we had a truck from Springhill Fire Department there to help cover calls in our area,” said Skipper. “Also, Queheel Fire Department out of Maxton brought their air truck to help keep our packs refilled.

“Special thanks to Laurinburg Fire Department, and Advanced Emergency Safety Training for their help by graciously providing us extra equipment we needed to meet our needs during the training exercise,” added Skipper.

Skipper said the residences for a burn are typically donated to the fire department by the owners.

“We, as a department, then schedule asbestos inspections and obtain all of our needed permits and approvals from the required government agencies to make it happen,” said Skipper.

These types of training exercises help the department stay prepared for those unexpected calls, according to Skipper.

“It helps us get our new firefighters some much needed firsthand experience, as to what they will face inside of a live structure fire,” said Skipper.

“It allows us to train on many aspects of fire protection from hose line advancement, hose streams, fire and smoke behavior,” added Skipper, “as well as proper attack procedures, personal protective equipment training, self-contained breathing apparatus training, incident command training, pump operations, water supply, and even how and where to set up the apparatus on the fire scene.”

Skipper continued by saying these burns allow them to experience so many aspects they could face as a department at some time, and is probably the best training exercise they can have as a department.

