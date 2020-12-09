LAURINBURG — This holiday season the Scotland County Memorial Library is working to make checking out books a bit easier for parents.

The library has begun to do “Book Bundles,” which include several books that fall under one theme for a quick and easy checkout process.

“Winter is our main theme right now,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Knight. “It’s a great thing for parents who are wanting to get some books for their children and create some new holiday traditions.”

Knight added you must have a library card to check out the bundles, but if you don’t have one staff would be happy to help set you up with one so you can check a bundle out.

“We started this one Dec. 2 and parents and guardians have already been coming in and checking the bundles out,” Knight said. “And if you want a specific theme that we might not have out we’re offering custom bundles as well. All you need to do is call or email and we’d be happy to get your bundle set up for you.”

The custom bundles can also be used to create bundles for older children, who might want to be reading on their own.

“The bundles are all picture books so they’re meant to be read together,” Knight said. “But if you want some easy reader books, we can do so by making a custom bundle.”

The library’s hours are Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information contact Youth Services Librarian Jenna Knight at 910-276-0563, Ext. 5, or email her at jknight@scotlandcounty.org.

