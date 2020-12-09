Ribbon-cutting is Dec. 16

LAURINBURG — Since October, Scotland County Parks and Recreation has been working hard to complete the upgrades to Hammond Park in Laurinburg.

Renovations on the playground equipment were the first to begin.

“All of the exercise equipment is now installed,” said Bryan Graham, director of parks and recreation. “A youth fitness course, adult exercise equipment and shade sails over the adult equipment have now been installed.

“The walking trail provides cardio exercise while the stationary equipment provides weight resistant exercise,” continued Graham. “The exercise equipment is environmentally friendly and doesn’t require energy output.”

According to Graham, the contractors have finished the bathroom and shelter build.

“Anyone can use the equipment,” said Graham. “However, we do encourage citizens 13 and older to use the adult exercise equipment.

“We encourage people to socially distance themselves while using the equipment,” continued Graham. “The setup is spacious, but we still encourage safety measures.”

Graham also stated the overall completion should be Monday.

“We will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m.,” said Graham.

This is the second phase of a five-year park renovations plan.

“We are excited to continue moving forward and providing excellent recreational facilities for the citizens of Scotland County,” said Graham.

