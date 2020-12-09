McCall, Gholston take leadership roles with county

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners seated a new chairperson and vice-chair for 2021 during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

Carol McCall has now officially assumed the position as chair, and Betty Blue Gholston now serves as vice-chair.

McCall is moving up from her previous seat as vice-chair, taking over for former Commissioner Bob Davis.

“I was very honored to be chosen as chair of the Board of Commissioners at our December meeting,” said McCall. “I value the members’ confidence in my leadership and I asked them for their input, critique and contributions to the board.”

According to Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County, McCall has served on the board since 2010.

“The year 2021 will continue to be a challenging year as we continue to manage the increasing spread of COVID,” said McCall. “Also, an unknown for us will be the impact on our next budget as we learn how revenue is affected by the pandemic.

“I was on the board during the Great Recession when the county faced significant shortfalls and I believe that experience will prepare me for the 2021-22 budget,” added McCall.

McCall expressed her optimism for continual growth in the future.

“Bringing jobs to the county will continue to always be a high priority for me,” said McCall. “I look forward to the next year and working with our commissioners.”

Robinson also stated this is McCall’s second time serving as chair.

Gholston has served on the board for two separate terms. The first term was 2002 through 2010 and the second began in 2014. This is also her second time serving as vice-chair. She was unavailable for comment prior to press time.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.