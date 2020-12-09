‘Holiday Heroes’ blows past its goal

LAURINBURG — We made it!

Seven gifts were received on Tuesday totaling %1,060 — pushing Operation Holiday Heroes past its first-year goal of $7,500. Tuesday’s contributions put the coffers so far at $8,060.

Operation Holiday Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization and the assistance of the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

“Each and every one of us here at the newspaper is really thankful for the generous and giving people of Scotland County,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “We only had a hope that we could reach a goal like $7,500 — but to exceed it is simply incredible. And we aren’t done yet.”

The seven gifts from Tuesday included an anonymous donation for $500 in honor of Guy and Flora McCook, Ken and Carol Nichols, Allen and Jane McLaurin, Lee Howell, Quinyon and Davina DeBerry and Madison and Gavin, Robert Dyer and Phillip Eshelman, and Charles and Karen Jenkins; $20 from Barbara Barnes in honor of Beacham McDougald; $100 from John and Margaret Herring; $50 from James and Cheri Dial; an anonymous donation for $40; $100 from Chip and Debbie Morton; and $250 from State Farm Insurance in honor of its staff: Gail Jackson, Debbie Barnes, Laura Haywood and Diana Graves.

There have so far been a total of 47 gifts given to Operation Holiday Heroes.

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Operation Holiday Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Operation Holiday Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Holiday Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange each day.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange how many children (ages 17 and under) Operation Holiday Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 18, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Operation Holiday Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

List of Heroes …

— Ora Tarlton … $10

— Rodney Hassler … $500

— In memory of COVID-19 victims … $25

— In honor of Ulysses Moore, Richard McInnis and Charles Odom … $100

— Lorene Evans and Susan Murphy … $35

— David Norris … $250

— Helen Livingston … $25

— William Teddy Currie … $225

— Donald and Pauline Gruver … $50

— John and Celeste Lewis … $20

— Frank Lea III … $1,000

— Anonymous … $100

— In memory of James Cooley … $50

— Matthew and Melanie Pracht … $50

— Anonymous … $50

— Calvin McIntyre … $50

— Patsy Middleton in memory of her sisters Peggy, Kitty and Laura … $50

— Stephen Dickens in memory of Paul and Mildred Dickens … $15

— Richard and Gloria Holmes … $100

— Bernie and Mary Williams in memory of Kenny Steiner … $50

— Julia Robinson in memory of C.D. Robinson Jr. … $25

— Ercel B. Quick … $50

— Caesar Blue … $1,000

— Johnie Gorham in memory of Bernice M. Gorham … $100

— Anonymous … $100

— Anonymous … $50

— John and Carolyn Baranek in honor of the Rev. Linda Nelson … $50

— Anonymous with “the challenge for others who are blessed” … $1,000

— Dorothy Tyson … $150

— Eleanor McRae in memory of Courtney Carmichael … $50

— Cecilia L. Monroe … $50

— Andrew and Ann Kurtzman in memory of Alexander Gibson … $50

— Kenneth and Barbara Mack … $50

— In honor of the employees at Poteat Hospitality Associated and Wooly McDuffie Neighborhood Grille … $1,000

— Anonymous in honor of Matthew 25:40 … $250

— Virginia Ray … $100

— Eleanor and Samuel Snead … $100

— Kyle Bethel in memory of Dr. Brad Bethel … $35

— Nancy Adcock in memory of Jane Adcock Fletcher … $35

— Anonymous in honor of Guy and Flora McCook, Ken and Carol Nichols, Allen and Jane McLaurin, Lee Howell, Quinyon and Davina DeBerry and Madison and Gavin, Robert Dyer and Phillip Eshelman, and Charles and Karen Jenkins … $500

— Barbara Barnes in honor of Beacham McDougald … $20

— John and Margaret Herring … $100

— James and Cheri Dial … $50

— Anonymous … $40

— Chip and Debbie Morton … $100

— State Farm Insurance in honor of its staff: Gail Jackson, Debbie Barnes, Laura Haywood and Diana Graves … $250

Total to date: $8,060