Brakes are applied to COVID-19 ordinance

LAURINBURG — After a discussion on creating a more in-depth COVID-19 ordinance in its last meeting, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners decided to wait on moving forward during Monday’s meeting.

Before getting to that discussion, however, the board elected longtime Vice-Chair Carol McCall as its new chair, and filled the vice-chair position with Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston.

“The governor is supposed to be making a statement this week,” said McCall. “I think it wise to see what he says before we make a final decision.”

McCall’s comment came after County Attorney Edward H Johnston Jr. opened with a statement on the requirement to pass the ordinance.

“Before we begin I would like to start off by first saying, in order for this ordinance to pass we will have to have a yes vote from all the commissioners,” said Johnston. “And, I know of one board member here who has expressed they will be casting a no vote.”

Commissioner Tim Ivey stated he had too many questions to vote yes on the ordinance.

“A lot of the stuff in this ordinance needs a mechanism for appeal,” said Ivey. “Some of the biggest hurdles will be cities, will they not? The Laurinburg Police Department cannot enforce civil complaints and the sheriff does not have the personnel to enforce within the cities on top of what we will already be asking of them.”

Ivey further continued by stating there is a lot in the ordinance which can be left to interpretation.

After further discussion, the board decided to wait on the governor’s press conference to see what changes are made.

“If we do this type ordinance, we will need a unanimous vote,” said Johnston. “However if we declare a state of emergency, the chair has the ability to make the decision on whether to sign an ordinance or call the board together again to help in that decision.

McCall’s response was, she would prefer it to be a board decision.

“Once the governor speaks, I will decide how we should move forward,” said McCall.

During Monday’s meeting, the board also discussed recent COVID numbers.

“We had our 43rd death last week,” said Kevin Patterson, Scotland County manager. “At this time, we have 150 active cases, 136 of which are not out of institutions.”

In other business, a brief update on the Laurel Hill Community Center was also given.

“I have spoken with the architect and he is currently working on the design and plans, said Patterson. “The approximate budget for this project is $2,380,000.

“The potential time for the groundbreaking is Spring 2021,” continued Patterson.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. At this time all meetings are being held virtually for residents to attend.

