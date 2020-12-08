‘Shop and Sip’ to fill downtown with Christmas spirit

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg is bursting with holiday spirit, from Christmas lights to decorations, and on Friday local merchants will be partaking in an after-hours event that encourages people to not only come enjoy the downtown lights but also shop local.

From 5 to 8 p.m. there will be a “Shop and Sip” event that will include Art By Design, Bob’s Jewel Shop, Color Me Creatif, Harley’s Tuxedos & Gifts, Pretty Pirate Outfitters, Scotland Bling Gift Boutique, Scotland Drug, Terry’s Boutique, ‘Tis the Season and The Weknd Warrior Trade Co.

“This was something suggested in a Downtown Advisory Committee meeting some time ago, but with COVID-19 it had just fallen into the cracks,” said Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “When we had originally talked to downtown merchants they were extremely interested in it. Harley Norris was really excited about it and kept pushing for it to happen.”

Norris has extended his hours to be open later in the day, which has allowed him to see the people coming into downtown.

“There are a lot of folks coming into our downtown after hours who are from out of town,” Norris said. “This is a good opportunity not just for making sales but to welcome those folks who are coming from out of town into our downtown community.”

Norris added he’s happy to be seeing so many people enjoying the displays downtown since so many volunteers put in hard work to make downtown shine despite the pandemic.

“All of us local business owners as grateful for the support of the community,” Norris said. “And we’re excited that folks are coming to our downtown.”

During the event, there will be raffle items at participating merchants and shopping passports for a chance to win a $50 Chamber gift certificate.

“Each merchant will be enforcing social distancing, limiting people in stores and wearing a mask,” English said. “Everyone is going to be doing their part to make sure everyone is staying safe.

From looking at the lights downtown to visiting the storefronts, it’s going to be a fun event,” English added. “We’re encouraging people to come out and shop local this holiday season because our local businesses have been hit hard this year.”

