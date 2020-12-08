$1,520 isdeliveredto ‘Heroes’

LAURINBURG — “The best day yet” happened for the second straight day as Operation Holiday Heroes winds down this week.

On Monday, seven gifts totaling $1,520 were delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange for the community project and stretched the fund to $7,000 thus far.

Operation Holiday Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization and the assistance of the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

“These seven donations seemed to come rapid-fire, one right after the other, and really kept us excited that we might be able to reach our goal,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “With only a few days left, I think Scotland County will once again step up and come through to help others.”

The largest gift thus far of $1,000 was received Monday in honor of the employees at Poteat Hospitality Associated and Wooly McDuffie Neighborhood Grille.

Also received was an anonymous donation of $250 in honor of Matthew 25:40 — “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

The other five gifts included $100 from Virginia Ray; $100 from Eleanor and Samuel Snead; $35 from Kyle Bethel in memory of Dr. Brad Bethel; $25 from Nancy Adcock in memory of Jane Adcock Fletcher; and $10 from Ora Tarlton.

There have so far been a total of 40 gifts given to Operation Holiday Heroes.

The goal of $7,500 will cover at least 150 local children.

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Operation Holiday Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Operation Holiday Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Holiday Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange each day.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange how many children (ages 17 and under) Operation Holiday Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 18, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Operation Holiday Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

List of Heroes …

— Ora Tarlton … $10

— Rodney Hassler … $500

— In memory of COVID-19 victims … $25

— In honor of Ulysses Moore, Richard McInnis and Charles Odom … $100

— Lorene Evans and Susan Murphy … $35

— David Norris … $250

— Helen Livingston … $25

— William Teddy Currie … $225

— Donald and Pauline Gruver … $50

— John and Celeste Lewis … $20

— Frank Lea III … $1,000

— Anonymous … $100

— In memory of James Cooley … $50

— Matthew and Melanie Pracht … $50

— Anonymous … $50

— Calvin McIntyre … $50

— Patsy Middleton in memory of her sisters Peggy, Kitty and Laura … $50

— Stephen Dickens in memory of Paul and Mildred Dickens … $15

— Richard and Gloria Holmes … $100

— Bernie and Mary Williams in memory of Kenny Steiner … $50

— Julia Robinson in memory of C.D. Robinson Jr. … $25

— Ercel B. Quick … $50

— Caesar Blue … $1,000

— Johnie Gorham in memory of Bernice M. Gorham … $100

— Anonymous … $100

— Anonymous … $50

— John and Carolyn Baranek in honor of the Rev. Linda Nelson … $50

— Anonymous with “the challenge for others who are blessed” … $1,000

— Dorothy Tyson … $150

— Eleanor McRae in memory of Courtney Carmichael … $50

— Cecilia L. Monroe … $50

— Andrew and Ann Kurtzman in memory of Alexander Gibson … $50

— Kenneth and Barbara Mack … $50

— In honor of the employees at Poteat Hospitality Associated and Wooly McDuffie Neighborhood Grille … $1,000

— Anonymous in honor of Matthew 25:40 … $250

— Virginia Ray … $100

— Eleanor and Samuel Snead … $100

— Kyle Bethel in memory of Dr. Brad Bethel … $35

— Nancy Adcock in memory of Jane Adcock Fletcher … $35

— Ora Tarlton … $10

Total to date: $7,000