“Cookies for Canines” raises hundreds of dollars

LAURINBURG — When Hailey Odom had to come up with a service project for school, she wasn’t expecting to raise several hundreds of dollars for the Scotland County Humane Society.

The Christ the Cornerstone Academy sixth-grader came up with “Cookies for Canines” for her project, which had a goal to understand that it is better to serve than to be served and to always do for others the way you would want them to do for you.

When Hailey was assigned the service project she said she felt good about the idea.

“I knew I would be able to help someone,” Hailey said. “I feel like it went really good. We raised $400 and I think that will help a lot of animals. I think sometimes we try to help each other which is great but then forget that there are animals that need help too.

“That is why I chose the Humane Society,” she added. “I hope that the dogs have a good Christmas and maybe can get a doggy bone candy cane.”

According to her mom, Karen Grimsley, she loves to bake and, with the help of her little sister Arabella, made close to 400 cookies for the cause and raised $400, with several people giving donations either without cookies or over and above what the cookie cost was.

“She actually almost cried, her goal was $50,” Grimsley said. “She said she had no idea that many people would get behind her cause and help out, especially since it is Christmas time and it’s been a crazy year.”

Not only did Hailey bake the cookies, she also bagged and delivered them to everyone who ordered as well. Grimsley said that she had posted in their local neighborhood group Facebook page and sent an email to her fellow castmates of ENCORE! Theatre.

“Hailey is one of the most tender-hearted people I know,” Grimsley said. “When she was younger anytime the ASPCA commercial would come on TV we would have to change the channel because she couldn’t stand to see the animals hurting. I could not be any prouder of her for coming up with this project and giving it her all.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.