Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Dec. 9

— Wagram Recreation Center will host “Operation Christmas Cheer” from 4 to 6 p.m. It will be a drive-thru event for children, and a free gift will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. The center is located at 24441 Marlboro St. in Wagram. There will also be free COVID-19 testing. For information, call 910-369-0686.

Dec. 11

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a Holiday Sip & Shop from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be sips, snacks and discounts at stores, as well as raffles at some shops. Shopping passports will be distributed at stores for a chance to win Chamber Bucks.

Dec. 12

— Scotland Youth Development and Prime Ministry are partnering to host the fourth annual Holiday Cheer Lunch at 201 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg. The festive event will provide a free, delicious lunch to individuals and families in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Delivery and pick-up options only this year due to COVID-19. Call Ms. McNeil at 910-217-1017 or visit holidaycheerlunch.org to request a meal by Thursday, Dec. 10. Quantity is limited. Pre-registrants will be eligible for giveaways just in time for Christmas.

Dec. 17

— Scotland Place Civic Center, 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, will host a Merry Little Christmas free drive-thru lunch for those 60 years old and above from noon to 2 p.m. Catered by Southern Way Restaurant, the menu will consist of ham, dressing, gravy, green beans and squash casserole. Call 910-277-2585 for information.

Dec. 25

MERRY CHRISTMAS

Dec. 30

— St. David Episcopal Church in Laurinburg will host a Community Red Cross Blood Drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall at the corner of Azure Court and Covington Street. Please wear a facial mask. Proper pandemic procedures will be followed to ensure the safety of the staff and donors. Please go on-line to make an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time or call 1-800-red-cross.