Midnight blaze injures two residents of home

LAURINBURG — Two Laurinburg residents are in critical condition after a house fire early Friday morning.

According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the fire department, EMS and the police department responded to the 300 block of East Church Street near the First Baptist Church at around 12:45 a.m.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were inside the residence at the time of the fire but when the crews got there, the pair was outside. Both sustained injuries from the fire and were lifeflighted to an out-of-county hospital and McQueen added that they were both in critical condition.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 after driving by the scene.

“We were driving back from the hospital and saw a woman on the side of the road screaming,” the neighbor, Amy Johnson, said. “So I pulled into the church parking lot and saw the fire. She was all gashed up … and he was sitting on the porch yelling for someone to help him get down. Another person pulled over and he and my friend helped him down from the porch and I called 9-1-1.”

Firefighters arrived on the scene and Johnson said she went home to be out of their way.

“We had the fire under control by 1:15 a.m. but we were on site until about 3:55 a.m.,” McQueen said. “Where the fire started and what caused it is unknown right now. The police department is currently investigating.”

The home was a total loss, according to McQueen.

The Exchange will continue to stay on the story when more information is available.

