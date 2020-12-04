County commissioners to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — Three public hearings will be held virtually on Monday when the Scotland County Board of Commissioners holds its monthly meeting.

The first public hearing will focus on a Community Development Block Grant for coronavirus.

Also on Monday, Board Attorney Ed Johnston will discuss mass gathering restrictions as part of a second public hearing.

The third public hearing, presented by DSS Director April Snead, will discuss SCATS.

The meeting will also include:

— Selecting a voting delegate from the board to the NCACC Legislative Conference

— Discussion on the Laurel Hill Community Center

— Board and committee appointments

— A COVID-19 update from County Manager Kevin Patterson

The meeting Monday will open at 7 p.m. at Scotland Place, 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

The meeting can be viewed online on the Scotland County’s YouTube channel. There is a link to the channel on the county’s website.