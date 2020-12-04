Only one week remains to make contribution

LAURINBURG — After a strong run on contributions early in the week, Operation Holiday Heroes was shut out on Thursday and early Friday.

With no donations made, the fund remains at $4,130 thus far.

Operation Holiday Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization and the assistance of the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

“We are now down to the final week, and we are still hoping we can get to $7,500 this season,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “Scotland County has never let us down before, so we think the final days will be strong.”

There have so far been a total of 27 gifts given to Operation Holiday Heroes.

The goal of $7,500 would cover a total of 150 or more local children.

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Operation Holiday Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Operation Holiday Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Holiday Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange each day.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange how many children (ages 17 and under) Operation Holiday Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 18, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Operation Holiday Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

List of Heroes …

— Ora Tarlton … $10

— Rodney Hassler … $500

— In memory of COVID-19 victims … $25

— In honor of Ulysses Moore, Richard McInnis and Charles Odom … $100

— Lorene Evans and Susan Murphy … $35

— David Norris … $250

— Helen Livingston … $25

— William Teddy Currie … $225

— Donald and Pauline Gruver … $50

— John and Celeste Lewis … $20

— Frank Lea III … $1,000

— Anonymous … $100

— In memory of James Cooley … $50

— Matthew and Melanie Pracht … $50

— Anonymous … $50

— Calvin McIntyre … $50

— Patsy Middleton in memory of her sisters Peggy, Kitty and Laura … $50

— Stephen Dickens in memory of Paul and Mildred Dickens … $15

— Richard and Gloria Holmes … $100

— Bernie and Mary Williams in memory of Kenny Steiner … $50

— Julia Robinson in memory of C.D. Robinson Jr. … $25

— Ercel B. Quick … $50

— Caesar Blue … $1,000

— Johnie Gorham in memory of Bernice M. Gorham … $100

— Anonymous … $100

— Anonymous … $50

— John and Carolyn Baranek in honor of the Rev. Linda Nelson … $50

Total to date: $4,130