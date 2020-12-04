Laurinburg woman arrested for statutory rape

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday on charges of statutory rape.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, officers received a report on Nov. 11 of a sexual relationship between 33-year-old Ashley Nicole Concepcion of West Scotsdale Road and a 15-year-old male. The victim had been staying in the home with the suspect and her family.

The investigation found that multiple sexual acts took place during the month of October between the suspect and the victim. There was no information available on who reported the crime.

Concepcion was charged Thursday with statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a minor.

She was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

