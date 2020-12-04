AN ANGEL AMONG US

“I was pretty much in tears. It was so heartwarming to know that she keeps him so close to her heart … it’s just so hard to put into words how much it means to me that she won and it just shows that big things are coming since I’m trying to start a foundation in his name.” — Marilyn Castrejón Stelly

LAURINBURG — Despite not having a tree-lighting ceremony this year, ‘Tis the Season continued the tradition of having an ornament contest for the students across Scotland County — and this year’s winner has a special backstory.

There were 300 ornaments sent home to students and it was Sycamore Lane Elementary third-grader Sydney Salgado who won this year’s ornament contest.

The winning ornament that Sydney created was an angel that she made in honor of her baby cousin Onyx Alejandro Stelly, who passed away.

“Sydney has always been like a little sister to me and we’ve always been like two peas in a pod,” said Marilyn Castrejón Stelly, Sydney’s cousin and Onyx’s mom. “So when I found out I was pregnant she was super excited because she was going to be like a big sister … everyone was excited and we were expecting a different ending. It happened in July and I thought that I was going in with a healthy baby.”

Despite the loss, Sydney has kept her cousin close to her heart — so when she had to come up with a design for her ornament she decided to do it in memory of him.

“She told me that she wanted to do something different that no one else was going to do,” Marilyn said. “So I’m thinking Minnie Mouse, Nemo … things I thought were age appreciated. Then a few days later she comes back and says, ‘I want to do an angel because Onyx is in heaven’ …

“I was pretty much in tears,” Marilyn added. “It was so heartwarming to know that she keeps him so close to her heart … it’s just so hard to put into words how much it means to me that she won and it just shows that big things are coming since I’m trying to start a foundation in his name.”

Sydney took to Pinterest to help her get ideas and Marilyn made sure to help her get all the supplies she needed to create the ornament exactly as she wanted.

“She picked out all the ribbon herself, the paint, everything,” Marilyn said. “And she did everything besides the hot glue but she would hold it in position and the say where to glue.”

Marilyn added Sydney is known to be creative, having dozens of pens and is always drawing.

“When we go to his (Onyx) resting place we’ll take balloons out to release them she writes him a letter saying how much she misses him, how the holidays can be a little hard without him,” Marilyn said. “I’m so thankful that I have a ‘little sister’ that despite him not being here continues to keep my baby in her mind.”

For Sydney, she said she was happy about being picked as the winner of the ornament contest and that so many people liked it.

“I’m happy not just because I won but because it was for my little cousin,” Sydney said. “I miss him a lot … I want to say thank you for picking my ornament and I know Onyx feels the love in heaven.”

The Christmas tree sits in the Art Garden downtown and Sydney’s ornament is on the side of the tree facing East Church Street.

