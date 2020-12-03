Gift pushes fund to $4,130

LAURINBURG — A single gift was received on Wednesday for Operations Holiday Heroes.

John and Carolyn Baranek delivered a check for $50 in honor of the Rev. Linda Nelson, a gift that pushed the coffers to $4,130 so far.

Operation Holiday Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization and the assistance of the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

“There are about eight days remaining before our deadline, and we are still about $3,400 short of our goal,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “We really hope to be able to assist all of the 67 families DSS has applications for.”

The goal of $7,500 would cover a total of 150 or more local children.

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Operation Holiday Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Operation Holiday Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Holiday Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange each day.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange how many children (ages 17 and under) Operation Holiday Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 18, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Operation Holiday Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

List of Heroes …

— Ora Tarlton … $10

— Rodney Hassler … $500

— In memory of COVID-19 victims … $25

— In honor of Ulysses Moore, Richard McInnis and Charles Odom … $100

— Lorene Evans and Susan Murphy … $35

— David Norris … $250

— Helen Livingston … $25

— William Teddy Currie … $225

— Donald and Pauline Gruver … $50

— John and Celeste Lewis … $20

— Frank Lea III … $1,000

— Anonymous … $100

— In memory of James Cooley … $50

— Matthew and Melanie Pracht … $50

— Anonymous … $50

— Calvin McIntyre … $50

— Patsy Middleton in memory of her sisters Peggy, Kitty and Laura … $50

— Stephen Dickens in memory of Paul and Mildred Dickens … $15

— Richard and Gloria Holmes … $100

— Bernie and Mary Williams in memory of Kenny Steiner … $50

— Julia Robinson in memory of C.D. Robinson Jr. … $25

— Ercel B. Quick … $50

— Caesar Blue … $1,000

— Johnie Gorham in memory of Bernice M. Gorham … $100

— Anonymous … $100

— Anonymous … $50

— John and Carolyn Baranek in honor of the Rev. Linda Nelson … $50

Total to date: $4,130