‘Tree of Life’ ceremony set for Friday

RALEIGH – Almost 95% of roadway crashes are completely preventable, and as we approach the end of the year and prepare to memorialize the victims of roadway deaths during our 23rd annual ‘Tree of Life’ ceremony, the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program remembers the lives lost over the years.

In 2019 alone, 1,470 lives were lost, and 348 of those involved an impaired driver. For each of those lives lost and the lives before them, we are making a permanent commitment to end preventable roadway deaths by working with our partners at the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Department of Insurance, MADDNC, and hundreds of law enforcement, first responders and volunteers to plant what will be a permanent ‘Tree of Life’ at the State Capitol grounds.

While we cannot join together in person this year due to COVID-19 restrictions; we invite you to register here (ncghsp.org) for the free virtual event which will be held live online on Friday at 6 p.m.

NCGHSP is aiming for zero roadway deaths, but our roads cannot be safe without your help!

Remember:

— If your activities involve alcohol, plan for a sober ride. Designate a sober driver, use public transportation or call a ride share service.

— If you know someone who is impaired by alcohol, prescription medication, or illegal drugs, don’t let them get behind the wheel.

— If you see an impaired driver, call 911.