Here’s a really easy breakfast meal prep

I’m changing things up a bit this week.

Typically I’m giving you a dinner recipe, but today I’m bringing you an easy meal-prep breakfast. As I’m trying to count what I’m eating and all that jazz I’ve been trying different breakfasts and I decided to try to make my own breakfast bowls.

I’ve made two variations of this and I’m obsessed with it. It’s a super easy to make and then in the morning it makes my life so much easier to just pop in the microwave for a few minutes.

The first variation I made is what I have the recipe below describing the “meat lovers bowl” but the one I’m currently eating I subbed out the sausage, green bell pepper and red onion for mushrooms and a red bell pepper along with a bit more bacon in each bowl. It’s amazing.

These bowls are super customizable and will make the morning so much easier. I just pop them in the microwave for a minute and a half then top with cheese and do another 30 seconds, then it’s good to go.

***

Ingredients …

6 eggs

16 oz of sausage

8 oz of bacon

1 lb of potatoes, sliced

1 red onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoons of garlic powder

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 375. Place potatoes on a baking sheet and toss with a tablespoon of olive oil along with salt and pepper. Cook in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes until browned slightly and tender. In another baking sheet lay out bacon and then cook for 20 minutes or until crisp.

While potatoes and bacon are cooking heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a pan and add onions and bell pepper along with garlic powder and salt and pepper. Cook until tender then divide evenly into meal prep containers.

Crack eggs into a bowl and mix then pour into the pan to scramble. Add salt and pepper while continuously stirring. Cook the eggs just slightly less than your own liking and add to the containers.

Once potatoes and bacon are cooked, crumble the bacon and evenly distribute.

Pop in the fridge for up to four days.

