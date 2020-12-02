Hammond: Take precaution with winter weather

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents made it through hurricane season, but now are faced with the cold weather creeping in.

Scotland County Emergency Management Director Roylin Hammond stated this week it is important for residents to be aware of what the weather is predicted to do.

“Wear the appropriate clothing based on the predicted temperatures,” said Hammond. “Dress in layers so you can control the amount of insulation you have on based on the temperature you are exposed to.

“Use good common sense,” added Hammond. “Don’t attempt to do things you know will have the potential to not end well. If you don’t absolutely need to travel in bad weather, stay home, stay safe and stay healthy.”

Hammond also stated, EMS usually responds to more sick calls for general illness, usually with flu-like symptoms.

“With the presence of COVID-19, EMS has been getting those types of calls for months now, long before the cooler weather arrived,” said Hammond. “We can also expect an increase in calls related to falls as well, these can be related to colder mornings when ice may form on steps and sidewalks causing slicker surfaces, which may result in a person falling down.”

According to Hammond, people should first of all following good hygiene practices as recommended for COVID-19; washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask and observing social distancing.

“All of which not only help combat COVID-19 but also help prevent you from catching a common cold,” said Hammond. “They should be aware of when the temperature drops below freezing and be aware of the fact that ice may have formed outside their homes.

“Residents should have their HVAC provider check their heating system to ensure it is operating properly,” continued Hammond. “They should check anything around their home that normally limits or eliminates airflow, i.e. windows, doors, vents, attic fans, roof ventilators, etc. to make sure they are working properly and are keeping cool air out of their home.”

Hammond further stated, residents should also have a plan in place to address the potential loss of electricity to their heating system and how they would stay warm in the event of an electrical outage.

“There are two basic types of space heater,” said Hammond. “One type is electric and one type is oil or kerosene fired with an open flame. Both are good heaters, but both can be dangerous. Both should never be left operating without someone of responsible age in the room with them at all times.

“Both should be located and operated at a safe distance away from anything flammable,” continued Hammond. “Both can become very hot and could burn small children if not properly supervised. Kerosene heaters should never be refilled inside the home or when the unit is still hot.”

When traveling, according to Hammond, in winter weather conditions, one should always stay informed of what the weather is predicted to do.

“Below freezing temperature can be uncomfortable, but add precipitation to the situation and things could become deadly,” said Hammond. “You should never travel without knowing what the weather is expected to be doing at your final destination,” said Hammond. “Having a winter weather kit in your vehicle is a good idea. Jumper cables, ice scraper, a blanket, a flashlight, a first aid kit, gloves and extra clothing. All these are things one might want to consider having on any trip they plan to take in winter conditions.”

