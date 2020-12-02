Christmas cheer is here

LAURINBURG — Nestled on South Main Street in downtown Laurinburg, the ‘Tis the Season shop is looking to wash the holiday spirit over everyone who enters.

The shop is filled with various Christmas trees with different themes ranging from patriotic to animals with everything in between.

“We are having a wonderful time,” said Store Manager Carolyn Plitt. “We’re meeting a lot of new people and we’re having a lot of people who haven’t shopped with us before.”

The store has continued getting new items like a fruitcake made by Laurinburg native Steve Floyd, candles and ornaments. Plitt added she encourages parents to bring their children into the shop to look around at the trees and festive decor.

“Please be assured that there is nothing in here that can hurt your child or your child can hurt,” Plitt said. “We have a magical pink Christmas tree so for no other reason if your child has never seen a pink Christmas tree by all means bring them in. It’s an opportunity to see things that are different than home.”

Plitt added the store not only has the pink Christmas tree but also a lime green Grinch themed tree is lined with purple and various Grinch ornaments.

“Because of COVID, we aren’t traveling so we aren’t getting to see the exhibits that we would normally go to in years prior,” Plitt said. “There’s always something for everyone. But I encourage people to bring their children in.”

This year the store even has even more inventory than last year from new ornaments to new trees like the Celtic Garden tree complete with moss, owls, pine cones, succulents and wooden garland.

“What I’ve noticed a lot this year is people walking around the store two or three times and they’re still seeing something new each time,” Plitt said. “We have half trees that we didn’t have last year, so if you have a smaller space to decorate they’re not very big, easy to put together and it stands against the wall. It takes half the ornaments, half the ribbon and half the time.”

The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesday to Saturday but Plitt added there is something new this year to help with the shopping experience.

“We’ve opened up for appointment shopping — so for those who are very conscious about the current COVID situation, they are welcome to make an appointment to meet me here in the morning or after closing hours,” Plitt said. “So we’re offering a different level of service for people this year because the community is what we’re all about. We want to make sure we do all we can during these tenuous times.”

Appointments can be made by messaging the ‘Tis the Season Facebook or Instagram page. ‘Tis the Season Director Terry Parker added the proceeds from the store are what helps ‘Tis the Season continue to run.

“The store is one of our fundraisers and our prices are less than anywhere else,” said Parker. “We have a variety of items from $3 and up. It’s a great place to come for last-minute gifts and all proceeds go back to the community. So by shopping at ‘Tis the Season you’re giving back to the community.”

The store is also selling the memorial wreaths which line the side of the Living Water Christian Bookstore in downtown. The wreaths are $25 and can be given in memorial or in honor of someone.

“The store is a great place to just come browse, get ideas, get motivated and to get in the Christmas Spirit,” Parker said.

The store is located at 301 S. Main St. in Laurinburg.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]