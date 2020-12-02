WAGRAM — The Wagram Recreation Center is going to be giving out toys to local children in a drive-thru event on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

“Operation Christmas Cheer” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Recreation Center, which is located at 24441 Marlboro St. in Wagram. The event will give children ages 1 to 10 age-appropriate toys just in time for the holidays, along with goody bags for older children.

“We usually have our Candy Cane Hunt, but because of the COVID-19 restrictions we had to come up with something else,” said Recreation Center Supervisor Amanda Baker. “Doing this was the safest way possible for us to still do something for the kids in the community.”

Typically, the Candy Candy Hunt not only has children scouting for candy canes throughout the center but also features games, crafts and goody bags.

“We want people to come out and take advantage of getting a free toy for their kids,” Baker said. “We’re still getting in donations for the event but right now we’re prepared for about 80 to 100 kids.”

The event will also have a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing as well. The tests will be done by the Scotland Health Care System. Those wishing to take the test do not have to sign up beforehand and can just drive up on the day of the event.

For information, contact the Wagram Recreation Center at 910-369-0686.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.