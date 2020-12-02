RALEIGH – As a result of a Nov. 5 federal court ruling, the Small Businesses Administration has released Paycheck Protection Program loan-level data that includes names, addresses, loan amounts received, and the lender for each borrower.

“Banks played no role in the decision to release this information,” stated North Carolina Bankers Association President and CEO Peter Gwaltney. “The information on PPP loans was released by the SBA in response to a federal court order.”

Since the launch of the PPP, the SBA has reported that 121,917 North Carolina small businesses have received $12.4 billion in PPP funding. 1.2 million North Carolina jobs have been supported by the program, and 80% of the total small business payroll in the state has been covered by PPP loans. Nationally, more than five million PPP loans have been made, totaling $525 billion and supporting 51 million jobs, according to the SBA and Treasury.

“North Carolina banks have done remarkable work throughout this pandemic. They have committed significant resources and manpower to support their customers and their communities,” said Gwaltney. “Our banks are strong and are committed to helping their customers and communities through the remainder of this pandemic.”