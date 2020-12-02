Health department makes 10 inspections

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 10 inspections of area food service locations during the month of November.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— Nov. 3: Jersey Mike’s, Laurinburg, 90.0

— Nov. 4: McDonald’s, Laurinburg, 96.0

— Nov. 9: Burger King, Laurinburg, 96.0

— Nov. 18: Hardee’s, Laurinburg, 95.5

— Nov. 18: Nicky’s Stop-N-Shop, Laurinburg, 95.5

— Nov. 19: Subway, Laurinburg, 97.0

— Nov. 20: Mid-Way Cafe’, Wagram, 97.0

— Nov. 23: Nics Pik Kwik Deli No. 9, 94.5

— Nov. 24: Dunkin‘ and Baskin Robbins, 96.0

— Nov. 30: Pizza Inn, 92.5