Parker talks with Rotary about holiday events

LAURINBURG — Terry Parker spent 20 minutes Tuesday talking with Rotary Club members virtually about what the annual ‘Tis the Season events will be like — though it’s a far cry from what the first two years have been.

“We won’t be having things like the Singing Christmas Tree, the skating rink and the tree lighting,”she said, “because they draw crowds, and we’re trying to support the hospital by keeping gatherings down.”

But Parker still had a few things to boast about.

“The downtown looks fabulous,” she said. “All the lights, the garland over Main Street, the business decorations and the Christmas tree decorations .. everyone really knocked it out of the park. There’s even lights on the A.B. Gibson Building this year and it really does look pretty.”

Parker added that there are still memorial wreaths available for $25 each, and anyone wanting one can call the “Tis the Season shop downtown.

She went on to talk about the partnership between ‘Tis the Season, The Laurinburg Exchange and the Scotland County Department of Social Services for the first-ever Operation Holiday Heroes, a community collection drive to assist selected families in need for the children to have a merrier Christmas.

“There is a good oversight through DSS that allows the money received to be used correctly,” Parker said. “and we really need donations to continue.”

The donation deadline is Dec. 11.

Parker also discussed “The Great Christmas Light Contest,” which will award three monetary prizes — $500, $300 and $200 — to the top three decorated residences. Registration must be made by Dec. 5 at The Exchange office or on the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

The Rotary Club will meet for the last time in 2020 with a virtual meeting on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]