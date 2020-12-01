Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Nov. 25 that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole $800 in cash. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Douglas Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a wallet with financial cards. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik #8 reported to the police department on Friday that a change dispenser at the car wash was broken into. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kennedy Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a debit card. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle. Nothing was reported to be missing but the vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — RND Car Wash reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken into the coin-operated machine and took $1,300. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Avery Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a cellphone, GPS system, microwave and TV totaling $2,500. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McRae Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had stolen two TVs and two laptops totaling $840 from their residence. The residence had been unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Franklinville reported to the police department on Sunday that while parked at the Circle H, their red 2017 Chevrolet Colorado valued at $15,000 was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Thursday that their grey Nissan Altima valued at $12,000 had been stolen. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Formosa Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that their burgundy Nissan Altima valued at $10,000 was stolen from them. The vehicle was recovered and there is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oakwood Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had stolen their white Chevrolet Silverado valued at $27,000. The vehicle was recovered and there is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — Danny’s 66 reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons stole a white Ford Econoline 15-foot box truck valued at $30,000 that belonged to U-Haul.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — J&J Performance on North Main Street reported to the police department on Nov. 25 that someone had shot into the property while four adults were inside. There were no injuries and there is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Marqwues Wilson, 21, of Keystone Way was arrested on Nov. 25 for driving while impaired and other traffic violations. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Zachery Alderson, 21, of Phritz Street was arrested Nov. 25 for assault on a female and larceny. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Marvin Bostick, 49, of Phritz Street was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dorel Parker, 29, of Baker Circle was arrested Thursday for disorderly conduct and communicating threats. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rosheka Woolridge, 23, of Charlotte was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Cumberland County. She was given a $21,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kidjah Ingram, 27, of Knox Street was arrested Saturday for felony larceny. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nicolas Whittington, 31, of Dawn Drive was arrested Sunday for possession of meth, possession of heroin and maintaining a vehicle for drug sale. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shannon Bass, 32, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Monday for a simple assault warrant. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Stephon McEachin, 32, of Washington Street was arrested Monday for parole violation warrants. He wasn’t given a bond.