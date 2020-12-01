Vaccine will be given out in phases

LAURINBURG — A COVID-19 vaccine could be available here before the end of the year, but what does it mean for Scotland County?

Scotland Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Cheryl Davis explained that, when the vaccine becomes available, the hospital will become a distribution center and will distribute the vaccine in phases — but a timeline is unknown at this point.

“We know exactly what the public knows at this point because it’s determined at the federal level when they can be distributed,” Davis said. “So once the feds authorize that we work through the state and the state will let us know when we get our first shipment.”

Davis added the hospital will be giving the vaccine to those who are patients of the clinics and who have been patients at the hospital along with employees but places like the Scotland County Health Department might also be distribution sites for the general public.

“The first phase has two parts, 1A and 1B,” Davis said. “Phase 1A is healthcare workers and COVID responders that are high-risk and long-term care workers … and then front-line nurses, paramedics, nurses, doctors those people will be in 1A. When the state says 1A is over because the state will determine when we go into the next phase, 1B will be long-term care residents. So those residents that live in convalescent living homes and those that are high-risk for exposure and complications.”

Those who fall under 1B include those who are in the prisons with chronic illness or 65-years or older along with staff who have a chronic illness, homeless shelter residents or staff who have illnesses, health care workers not in 1A or 1B along with office staff at the hospitals and any adults with two or more diseases.

“That’s a lot of the people in Scotland County,” Davis said. “About 28% of our population has diabetes, a lot of them have heart disease. So if you have diabetes and obesity then you would get the vaccine in phase 1B, if you have cancer then you would get it in 1B.”

Phase 2 will include teachers and school staff along with adults who have one chronic condition, prison staff who are otherwise healthy, homeless shelter residents or staff who are otherwise healthy and those 65-years or older.

“Phase 3 will get more of the general public,” Davis said. “Those who are working in making food like Campbell’s Soup and the school students like college students, elementary, middle and high school students. Phase 4 is the rest of the population.”

Davis added the phases are necessary to continue to help those who are caring for critical patients or those who are more likely to catch the virus, especially since health care officials believe the numbers could rise in December, January and February.

“I know there is a lot of hesitancy around the vaccine as it has been developed very fast,” Davis said. “But I would encourage the public to get the vaccine, because this is the only long-term treatment that is going to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The vaccine is the gold standard to eliminate the disease. But just because you get the vaccine doesn’t mean you don’t need to continue to wear a mask and protect yourself.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.