Toys For Tots in need of more toys

LAURINBURG — Toys For Tots needs the help of residents to make Christmas special for children in need this holiday season.

“We have decided to extend our donation date to Dec. 12,” said Shirley Chestnut. “We have not seen as many toys being dropped off as we would like.

“Toys should be unopened and unwrapped when dropped off,” added Chestnut. “They must also be new and unused.”

According to Chestnut, items such as sporting equipment, books, backpacks, board games, radio control cars/trucks, hand-held electronics, dolls and skateboards/helmets are possible gift ideas.

“We collect toys for boys and girls of different ages,” said Chestnut. “We appreciate the donations we have received and hope to see more come in after extending the date.”

Dropoff locations for toys are as follows:

— Big Lots, 1664 S. Main St., Laurinburg

— Burk’s Outlet, 1361 Scotland Crossing, Laurinburg

— Companion Home Care, 1000 S. Main St., Unit 5, Laurinburg

— Saint Matthews AME Zion Church, 604 S. Patterson St., Maxton

— Family Dollar, 1221 S. Main St., Laurinburg

— Family Dollar, 1112 Aberdeen Rd., Laurinburg

— Dollar General, 1315 Scotland Crossing, Laurinburg

— Dollar General, 1081 Aberdeen Rd., Laurinburg

— Belk, 1339 Scotland Crossing, Laurinburg

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.