Chamber accepting applications for annual awards

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is looking to recognize those in the community who are making a difference.

Executive Director Chris English stated that the Chamber has applications open for three volunteer service awards — two are Chamber awards and the third is for the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The Chamber awards are the Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award and the Dormagen/McLean Community Youth Service Award.

“We have so many unsung heroes in our community,” English said. “People who are involved in different organizations who are always there to help. We have a lot of people who are unknown to us who are always willing to lend a hand.”

Established in 1988, the Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award is named for Wade Dunbar and Mary McCoy. This award goes to a Scotland County resident considered to be a civic-minded “unsung hero” — a citizen who contributes to the community by giving his or her time and energy freely and unselfishly. Nominees must live in Scotland County and should have considerable community service experience.

The Dormagen/McLean Award, established in 2000 in memory of Chris McLean and Josh Dormagen, will be presented to a deserving Scotland County student or recent graduate who exemplifies the spirit of service, leadership and growth among his or her peers. Eligible nominees must be residents of Scotland County and be between the ages of 15 and 21.

The Governor’s Volunteer Service was created by the Office of the Governor in 1979 and recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Thousands of North Carolinians have received the recognition throughout the years.

“We need people in the community to nominate people for these awards,” English said. “From cleaning up to taking people to doctor’s visits, there are so many people in our community who are out there willing to lend a hand. We want to recognize those people in the community but we need the community to tell us who they are.”

Applications can be found online at www.laurinburgchamber.com/chamber-awards or can be picked up at the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 606 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg.

For information, call the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce at 910-276-7420.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]