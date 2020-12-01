Will join Anson, Richmond

in Prosecutorial District 21

LAURINBURG — Scotland County will be part of a new prosecutorial district beginning on Jan. 1.

According to a directive from NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, the county will no longer be linked with Hoke County as part of District 19, which was changed from District 16A in 2019.

Scotland County will move to District 21.

“… starting on Jan. 1., we will be in the prosecutorial district with Richmond and Anson counties,” said Philip McRae, clerk of courts in Scotland County. “The current district attorney for Richmond County and Anson County (Reece Saunders) will become our district attorney.”

McRae added that Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell is devising a plan to begin jury trials in Scotland County.

“We anticipate starting a jury trial on Jan. 25,” McRae told WLNC radio. “The very first trial will be something reasonable simple just to test to make sure we don’t have any glitches in our planning, and I understand the district attorney will be calling cases pretty regularly after that.”

For information about the Scotland County court system, call 910-266-4400.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or cvincent@laurinburgexchange.