A VIRTUAL SUCCESS

LAURINBURG — Despite the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s annual “Putting on the Ritz” event going virtual this year, the community still came together to raise the funds for the Scotland Health Care System.

According to Foundation Executive Director Kirsten Dean, the annual event raised in excess of $255,000 which is $5,000 more than last year.

“It truly is a testament to the generosity of our community and how much they support the foundation and the health care system,” Dean said. “In a pandemic, the health care systems’ needs were even greater and the community saw that and answered the call for help.”

The total number consisted of $28,000 from the Ritz Raffle, from both the live and silent auction $21,000 was raised, the Fund the Need raised $87,000 and the rest of the money came from underwriters and contributions from the community.

“We are incredibly grateful — we weren’t sure what to expect this year with it being virtual,” Dean said. “And we are equally grateful for those who just bought a raffle ticket to those who participated in the silent auction to our underwriters or those who have just made a contribution. It’s been extremely humbling.”

Donations are still being accepting by the Foundation, which can be made either online at https://event.gives/ritz. or by calling the foundation office at 910-291-7553.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]