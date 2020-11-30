Facemask giveaway set for Saturday

LAURINBURG — Those who are in need of facemasks have the opportunity to get some on Saturday.

Starting at 11 a.m. at Bright Hopewell Church, located at 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, there will be a drive-through mask giveaway sponsored by Michelle Ellerbe of Carolina Solution and State Rep. Garland Pierce.

“We are trying to do all we can to keep people safe,” Pierce said. “We want people to keep the mindset of wearing their mask when they go out and making sure they’re washing and sanitizing their hands … a lot of agencies have been partnering together to help the community during this pandemic and we just want to do our part as a church family.”

There will be masks for both adults and children, which are prepackaged, along with bottles of hand sanitizer being given out.

“I see a lot of different people from staff to stakeholders to clients,” Ellerbe said. “And I see a lot of people not properly wearing their mask or wearing the same mask continuously and it being dirty or having tears in it.”

Ellerbe added that many families aren’t able to afford to replace the masks for themselves and their children continuously.

“I always try to do things for the community and I want people to be safe,” Ellerbe said. “So I spoke with Rep. Pierce and he shared that my concerns were his concerns and agreed to partner with me on this mask giveaway.”

Ellerbe added the masks come from a Scotland County native who is currently living in Los Angeles. Those giving out the masks will also be following Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidelines of maintaining social distancing and wearing masks themselves.

”I want people to come out and take advantage of the free masks,” Ellerbe said. “Encourage your family and friends to come out so we can help these numbers go down in our community.

We will also have information being given out about medical, mental health and substance abuse services for those who need it,” Ellerbe added.

