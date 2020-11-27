The early Thanksgiving

LAURINBURG — Often times, Thanksgiving is called by other names such as Turkey Day or, in some cases, overlooked altogether. But sometimes, to be reminded, its beginning can be recollected.

The first recorded account of Thanksgiving was recorded in 1621 after settlers came over across the ocean to start a new life for themselves and their families. Exact knowledge of those who first traveled to what is now Scotland County cannot be told for certain, however, the late James R. McKenzie was able to share some of his wisdom on some of those earliest residents before his passing.

“There were days whilst growing up in Laurinburg I listened to members of ‘The Greatest Generation,’ or those who lived through the Great Depression and World War II, repeat their stories of hardship and life in difficult times,” said local historian, Beacham McDougald. “Some were ever repeated stories they heard from their parents or grandparents of events and life well over a century earlier.

“All of these stories would be enriched many years ago during a drive to the country and a lesson from the late James R. McKenzie,” said McDougald.

According to an article written by McDougald, McKenzie farmed an area on the North Carolina and South Carolina state line in the area from Mason’s Cross over to what is now US 401 South.

“I, like many others, had believed the area known now as Scotland County had Highland Scots as its original European settlers,” said McDougald. “What he soon revealed to me proved that may not be true.”

McDougald further explained, the first colony of Argyll Scots arrived at the Cape Fear River in September 1739 and started forging their way inland.

“However, some may have settled this area along with some from England, Ireland and Wales, but it is certain the Quakers were here and well-established before 1750.

“The first recorded and reported Quaker settlement in this area was in 1751 by a traveling minister who recorded an existing settlement, known as Rockdale, near Gum Swamp or Joe’s Creek and Piney Grove, which is in South Carolina,” added McDougald.

McDougald mentioned two, what he referred to as “notables” of Quaker blood, Jonathan Adams (1740-1783) and his son, William Adams (1764-1855).

“Jonathan was a Revolutionary War hero who died shortly after returning home after the war,” said McDougald, “and William was a 10-year-old who was captured by the Tories and tortured in order to obtain information.

“He never revealed their requests and was left hanging by the neck from a tree,” continued McDougald. “He was rescued by his mother and lived to be 90 or 91 years old. Both are buried in a small cemetery in Adamsville, SC.”

McDougald continued by saying, according to McKenzie, names of the early Quakers to arrive into what is now Scotland County in the early 1700s are no longer residing within county lines.

“They were Mendenhall, Moorman, Slay, Summerrall, and Marine, pronounced as Mar-I-ne,” said McDougald. “One such Quaker born into what is now Scotland County was Elizabeth Marine, whom after moving to Indiana became the mother of Indiana’s famous poet, James Whitcomb Riley.”

For almost a century, Quakers, or the Society of Friends as they were known, made their mark upon what would become Scotland County and Marlboro County, SC, according to what McKenzie told McDougald.

“As the late L. T. Gibson of nearby Gibson recalled his great grandmother who was a Mendenhall, he stated, ‘Whatever strength of character I possess, it is from the Quaker blood in my veins,” said McDougald.

