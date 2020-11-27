Photos with Santa will be offered at Restore

At the Restore on Dec. 12

LAURINBURG —Santa Clause is coming to town by way of the Scotland County Habitat for Humanity Restore.

“Santa will be here on Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.,” said Melody McArthur, store manager. “The plan is for him to be here until 2 p.m.

“We are working on our set-up,” continued McArthur. “We have a vision in mind, but we are not finished with it and are hoping it works out the way we are planning.”

McArthur continued by saying safety measures are being taken and they plan to set the photoshoot up as safely as possible.

“We will have a plexiglass shield to keep everyone safe,” said McArthur. “Temperature checks will be required and we will have hand sanitizer on site.”

According to McArthur, there will be three photo packages for parents to choose from.

— Package A: One 5×7 photo for $10

— Package B: One 5×7 photo and 10 Christmas cards for $25

— Package C: One 5×7, 8 wallet Size, and 25 Christmas cards for $40

The Habitat Restore is located at 12340 McColl Road in Laurinburg. For more information call 910 276-3395.

“We plan to have the scene set up shortly after Thanksgiving,” said McArthur. “Keep a lookout on our Facebook page for the completed display.”

